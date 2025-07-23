Cupertino burglary leads to Bay Area theft ring, Sheriff's Office says; suspects arrested

A residential burglary in Cupertino last month led to the discovery of a burglary and identity theft ring responsible for crimes across the Bay Area, authorities said Wednesday.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that deputies arrested three suspects and recovered stolen vehicles, credit cards, jewelry, and hundreds of pieces of stolen mail.

On June 20, a family in Cupertino returned home to find that their house had been broken into and ransacked. The thieves had stolen nearly $18,000 in jewelry and electronics, along with a 2019 Porsche Cayenne and a 2024 Porsche Taycan.

Detectives linked the stolen cars to other crimes across San Jose, Santa Clara, and other locations, including a police chase in Santa Clara, the Sheriff's Office said. Surveillance footage from neighborhood security cameras and local businesses generated leads that connected the suspects to additional Bay Area crimes.

"This case showed how quickly a single crime can tie into broader networks of theft and fraud," said lead investigator Det. Roslyn Weatherall in a prepared statement. "Working together across divisions helped us uncover and stop further harm."

On July 17, after a deputy found one of the stolen vehicles at the Hayes Mansion Hotel in San Jose, multiple Sheriff's Office units coordinated a takedown operation. San Jose residents Emillano Ontiveros, 39, and Brandi French, 26, were arrested on charges of burglary and receiving stolen property. They were being held without bail at the Santa Clara County Main Jail, records show.

(L-R) Emillano Ontiveros, Brandi French, Kevin Monge Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office



Kevin Monge, 36, was also arrested, and the Sheriff's Office did not provide his hometown. He and the other suspects are facing additional charges that include identity theft, check fraud, drug possession, and possession of burglary tools, the office said. Monge did not appear to be in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the county's inmate locator.

Among the evidence recovered from the hotel room were:

500 pieces of stolen mail

200 checks

24 counterfeit driver's licenses

25 stolen credit cards

12 Social Security cards

4 shaved vehicle keys

3 DMV vehicle registrations

2 passports

A birth certificate

Counterfeit currency

24 grams of suspected methamphetamine

Key fob to one of the stolen Porsches

The Sheriff's Office also said that both stolen vehicles were recovered as well as many of the stolen jewelry items.

"Our detectives showed outstanding determination and teamwork on this case," said Sheriff Robert Jonsen in a statement. "Their dedication has not only brought justice but returned peace of mind to a family that was deeply impacted."

The investigation was ongoing, and detectives were working with partner agencies and contacting potential victims to return stolen property, the office said.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the crimes was encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office Investigative Services Division at 408-808-4500.