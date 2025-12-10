San Ramon steakhouse to close after nearly 80 years in business

A steakhouse in the East Bay that's been in business for almost 80 years has announced it has to close. The owner of The Brass Door in San Ramon says it's all over a lease dispute with the building owner, and earlier this week, announced their final day of service will be on Christmas Eve.

"This is one of the staples of San Ramon, as far as a restaurant goes. And it's a gathering place. It's like a family," says San Ramon resident Denis Pennington. He has been coming to The Brass Door for more than 30 years, and says it's an institution in the East Bay.

"There aren't many places like this in the area at all," he says.

The restaurant first opened in 1946 under the name 8 to 5, a reference to the odds on a horse race. It had a small bar area and dining room and catered to ranchers and cattlemen in the area. Travelers on Highway 21 to San Jose also stopped in, long before the 680 freeway was ever built.

In 1955, the name changed to The Brass Door as a nod to the distinctive front door, and it's been going strong ever since.

"People have been coming here all their lives, and I'm so proud to own this place," says Shahla Azad, the current owner.

She bought the business 10 years ago, but not the building. She leases it from the landlord and recently she found out the landlord decided not to renew, even though she offered them more money.

"I can't explain, but closing the door. Closing Brass Door is heartbreaking," Azad said.

She says that unless the landlord has a change of heart, the last day for service is on Christmas Eve.

"They have been calling all day long to make reservations to come for the last time. That is even more sad, to be honest with you, it makes me more sad," she said.

"There's a guy over there. We call him doc because he is a doctor and he comes in for lunch and he kind of holds court," said Vince Fletcher, a Pleasanton resident, as he describes the characters that frequent the restaurant.

"We do treat it like a Cheer's restaurant. It's where everybody knows your name and that is so true for this place," Denis said.

"The Woody Harrelson of the Brass Door? I'll take it," the bartender said in response.

Shahla said she is looking for another location to reopen the Brass Door early next year.

"We recognize this news may be unwelcome and unexpected, but we have only just begun exploring new opportunities for one of San Ramon's oldest and most beloved restaurants," 8 to 5 Properties, the landlord, said in a statement.