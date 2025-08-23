San Rafael PD ask public for photos, video from morning of suspicious apartment fire

San Rafael Police on Saturday asked the public for help as they investigate a "suspicious" fire that destroyed an apartment complex on Thursday.

The fire at 516 Canal Street, between Harbor and Hoag streets, destroyed the building, and a body was later found in the ruins of the apartment.

Police are now asking residents for any photos or videos they may have from between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Thursday taken in the area of 516 Canal Street. Calls about the fire first began around 5:36 a.m., Sgt. Justin Graham said on Saturday.

During a briefing, Graham said their two biggest priorities were to locate the missing individuals and continue with recovery efforts. The body found was not confirmed to be one of the two missing people.

Graham said that the structural damage to the building impeded their work on Friday evening and that Marin County crews were helping make the structure safe.

He also gave more information about one of the people who was injured during the fire. Graham said crews had rescued a person who jumped out of a window and had broken their leg. They have since been released from the hospital and are recovering.

The fire displaced 55 adults, Omar Carrera, the CEO of Canal Alliance, said.

Carrera said the affected residents are now staying at a hotel, and that there are high school students and one baby among the displaced. He said they are getting help from other nonprofits and the San Rafael School District.

He went on to say that some of the people affected have lost documents, immigration papers, and money in the fire. One of their next steps is to get them into permanent housing, which could take four to six weeks, Carrera said.

Anyone with photos or video is asked to submit it to reportit.com, call police at 415-485-3000, or call the ATF hotline