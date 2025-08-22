Body found in San Rafael apartment fire rubble; investigators treating fire as suspicious

A body was found Friday in the ruins of a San Rafael apartment complex destroyed in a fire on Thursday, authorities said.

Investigators have not confirmed whether the remains found were one of the two people listed as missing following the fire.

Earlier Friday, authorities said that investigators looking into the cause of the fire said investigators are now treating the fire as suspicious in nature. The fire at the three-story complex on Canal Street injured several people and displaced dozens of residents.

All 19 units at the complex were destroyed, officials said.

A fire investigator enters the rubble of a San Rafael apartment building destroyed by fire, August 22. 2025. KPIX

"As of this morning, based on preliminary information obtained by the Marin County Fire investigation team, the cause of this fire is changing from unknown to suspicious," said San Rafael Deputy Fire Chief Robert Sinnott at a press conference Friday morning.

San Rafael police Sgt. Justin Graham said that the fire was suspicious based on how the fire burned and how fast it burned.

"We will make every effort to get answers, as our first priority is to be able to provide those answers to the victims that were affected, said Graham. "But it's going to take some time, and as we go through this process, we ask for patience."

Graham said investigators had to wait to fully enter the building because it was unstable after being gutted by the fire. Cadaver dogs were being used to help find the missing residents, while other canines were being deployed to search for traces of any accelerants.

The Marin County Fire Department and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were assisting in the investigation, Graham said.

One person who was seriously injured in the fire and two others who suffered non-serious injuries were taken to a hospital. Five others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

One officer was minorly injured during the operation to rescue residents during the fire; he was expected to recover and return to work shortly, Graham said.

On Friday, victims of the fire went to check on salvaged cars brought to a nearby community center.

"People lost everything that they had that they owned. They lost cell phones, car keys, IDs, cash, pretty much everything that wasn't in their possession at the time," said Omar Carrera of the Canal Alliance, which is working to help the more than 50 people displaced find hotel rooms.

Many, including families with babies and high school students, are coping with sudden loss and not knowing where they'll go next.

"People really had very little time to escape. Some of them jumped from the building into the canal to save their lives, so they are very traumatized," said Carrrera.

The Red Cross, San Rafael Chamber of Commerce, and other partners are helping victims find immediate and long-term housing.

"Ideally, we can transition people straight from the shelter into long-term housing, but as everyone knows Marin's housing stock is limited, so it might take some time to do that," said Quinn Gardner of the San Rafael Fire Department.

City officials are asking anyone who wants to help to donate by visiting the Canal Alliance website: https://www.canalalliance.org/

contributed to this report.