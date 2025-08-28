Victims killed in San Rafael apartment fire identified

Marin County authorities have positively identified the two people who were found dead following a fire that destroyed an apartment building in San Rafael last week.

According to the Marin County Sheriff's Office, 62-year-old Tracey Lee Lowmiller and 68-year-old Pamela Lynn Scoggins died in the fire. Deputies said no other persons are reported to be unaccounted for.

"The Marin County Sheriff's Office and personnel of the Coroner Division offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Lowmiller and Ms. Scoggins," deputies said in a statement Thursday.

Firefighters were called to the structure at 516 Canal Street shortly after 5:35 a.m. on Aug. 21. Crews were able to control the fire in about an hour, but the fire destroyed all 19 units and displaced more than 50 residents.

"People lost everything that they had that they owned. They lost cell phones, car keys, IDs, cash, pretty much everything that wasn't in their possession at the time," Omar Carrera of the Canal Alliance, a group helping the displaced residents, told CBS News Bay Area.

One person was seriously injured in the fire and two others were taken to the hospital.

A day later, investigators deemed the fire to be suspicious.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Authroities urged anyone with photos or video is asked to submit it to reportit.com, call police at 415-485-3000, or call the ATF hotline.