2 missing after early morning fire at apartment complex in San Rafael

Two people are reported missing after an early morning fire at a San Rafael apartment complex on Thursday led to several injuries and dozens of people being displaced.

According to Deputy Chief Robert Sinnott of the San Rafael Fire Department, firefighters were called to a complex at 516 Canal Street shortly after 5:35 a.m. The 3-story complex had about 19 units and about 55 residents.

Sgt. Justin Graham of the San Rafael Police Department told CBS News Bay Area that the apartment complex was "fully engulfed" when firefighters arrived. Residents from the apartment building and neighboring complexes were evacuated.

Scene of an apartment fire on Canal Street in San Rafael on Aug. 21, 2025. CBS

With the help of multiple units from throughout Marin County and the department's fire boat, firefighters were able to control the fire in about an hour.

"This was a large fire, this building was well involved. The efforts and the actions that were taken by the firefighters were commendable," Sinnott said at a briefing Thursday morning.

One person who was was seriously injured in the fire and two others who suffered non-serious injuries were transported to the hospital, according to officials. Five others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

In an update Thursday afternoon, city officials said two people were missing and that all 19 units were destroyed.

According to police, about 50 residents were displaced. City officials said the Al Boro Community Center at 50 Canal Street was converted to a shelter for the displaced residents and will remain open through at least Monday.

Anyone seeking to help displaced residents are being urged to provide monetary donations or gift cards, which can be dropped off at Canal Alliance at 91 Larkspur Street in San Rafael. People are urged not to donate physical items or to bring donations to the community center.

"Our first priority was life safety, and thanks to the swift actions of firefighters, police, and mutual aid partners, we were able to evacuate residents quickly. We are now focused on supporting those impacted and ensuring they have the resources they need," Sinnott said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. The Marin Fire Investigations Team was on the scene.