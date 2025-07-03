Bicyclist dies following collision with vehicle in San Rafael

A bicyclist died of his injuries after a collision with a vehicle in San Rafael last weekend, authorities said Thursday.

The San Rafael Police Department said the crash happened Saturday at about 3:30 p.m. on Freitas Parkway at Lea Drive in the city's Terra Linda district. Officers and medics with the San Rafael Fire Department responded to the scene and began life-saving measures to the cyclist, who was rushed to the hospital.

The victim, identified as 54-year-old Christopher Brignetti of San Rafael, was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

In a statement, City Attorney Rob Epstein said the cyclist was traveling eastbound on Freitas Parkway when he struck a vehicle making a left turn from Freitas onto Lea Drive.

"So far as the City is aware, there were no witnesses to the accident other than the involved parties," said Epstein. "The cause of the accident remains under investigation. Our hearts go out to the victim's family. "

Police said drugs and alcohol are not a factor, and no arrests were made.

Anyone with information about the collision was asked to call San Rafael Police at (415) 485-3000. Tips can also be made online at http://www.srpd.org/tips.