Massive tree topples in San Mateo, crushing several cars; 1 person injured

A huge tree toppled over in San Mateo Wednesday afternoon, crushing a number of cars and completely blocking a roadway.

The tree fell along South Railroad Avenue near 9th Avenue in Central San Mateo. The tree went down next to Green Fashion Nursery and smashed into vehicles parked along South Railroad.

A San Mateo Police Department spokesperson said one person was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening; it was unknown if the person was taken to a hospital.

At least one ambulance was seen at the location, and an independent journalist at the scene reported a child had to be extricated from a vehicle and was taken to a hospital with an unknown condition.

A huge tree is seen toppled over onto cars parked on S. Railroad Avenue near 9th Avenue in San Mateo, June 3, 2025. KPIX

Police said there were numerous first responders at the scene and urged people to avoid S. Railroad Avenue between 9th and 10th Avenue, as well as areas of S. B Street and S. Claremont Street near S. Railroad Avenue.

There was no immediate estimate on when the tree would be cleared.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.