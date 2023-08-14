Suspect in San Mateo robbery, attempted burglary arrested after leaping into lagoon

SAN MATEO – A man suspected of attempted burglary and robbing a man of his phone was arrested in San Mateo over the weekend after police said he jumped into a lagoon to avoid being arrested.

Around 6:40 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 600 block of Vanessa Drive. A resident called police after seeing of two men on spotted on their security camera trying to enter a locked gate.

The suspects left the home after they could not open the gate, police said.

Officers soon arrived on scene and searched for the suspects. As police searched, a neighbor reported that he that he was attacked by two men matching the suspect descriptions and that his cellphone was stolen.

Police were able to locate one of the suspects, identified as 49-year-old Marvin Serrano. According to officers, the suspect led them on a foot pursuit that lasted for more than 10 minutes.

Officers caught up with Serrano in a restaurant parking lot. The suspect did not listen to orders to surrender and instead jumped into a nearby body of water.

"Serrano recklessly leaped into the lagoon in an attempt to evade arrest," police said in a statement.

Police on the scene after a man suspected of an attempted burglary and robbery jumped into a lagoon in San Mateo on August 13, 2023. San Mateo Police Department

Officers set up a perimeter and firefighters, the Harbor Patrol and sheriff's deputies were called in. Serrano was arrested following an hour-long standoff.

Police said the suspect was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation. He was then booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of second degree robbery, battery causing serious bodily injury, resisting arrest and committing a felony while on bail.

According to jail records, Serrano remains in custody Monday. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police said Monday that they are continuing to search for the second suspect. A description was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case Is asked to call the San Mateo Police Department at 650-522-7700.