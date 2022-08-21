San Mateo rally brings out families in support of abortion rights

SAN MATEO (KPIX) -- Families came together Saturday at Central Park in San Mateo to demonstrate for abortion rights with a focus on student activism almost two months after a Supreme Court decision overturned Roe v. Wade.

"This is definitely affecting my life. When Roe v. Wade, when the decision came out, everyone was posting about it," said Chloe Xiao, 15, a junior at San Mateo High School. "We were all speaking out."

Organizers used the first week of school to bring together students, teachers and parents from local high schools on the Peninsula. They were eager to have younger voices take part in a protest and want to see attention remain focused on the issue as the midterm elections approach.

They're worried about the possibility of more states enacting laws restricting abortion this year.

"I'm thrilled that they want to speak up," said Rachel Cyr, event organizer. "I don't think we would have yelled like this generation does and I'm proud of them."

Cyr says there is also a need to make sure voter turnout improves in California this fall compared to the primary and she hopes to see enough support for a ballot measure that enshrines the right to an abortion in California's constitution.

"I'm fighting for all the women and all the people who can't be here," said Kelsey Fjell-Walton, a science teacher at Burlingame High School.

"I'm here today because this will impact my students and I am so passionate about protecting them."

She says her goal is to encourage her students to speak out about this issue and also learn about the data around unsafe abortions and the maternal mortality rate in the country.

The rally Saturday afternoon turned into a march around San Mateo with police escorts allowing the group to move from block to block past local shops and restaurants before returning to the park.

Xiao says the work she wants to see her peers take on is a part of a longterm response to the high court overturning Roe v. Wade. She knows it will take time to get the result she wants.

"To work in every single level, everyone has to be talking and acting," she said.