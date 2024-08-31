San Mateo deputies seize dozens of firearms after responding to mental health crisis

SAN MATEO -- More than 80 firearms were allegedly seized by San Mateo County sheriff's deputies on Friday after they successfully de-escalated a possible suicide attempt, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the Eichler Highlands neighborhood at about 1:40 p.m., after they received reports of a man attempting to commit suicide using a firearm.

The 51-year-old man was having a mental health crisis, according to the Sheriff's Office, which called on deputies who had crisis intervention training to peacefully de-escalate the situation.

More than 80 firearms were allegedly seized in San Mateo County on Aug. 30, 2024, after a man had a mental health crisis. San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

The man was detained on a mental health hold and taken to a hospital.

Deputies requested and were granted a gun violence restraining order. They seized 80 firearms from the man's home.

The firearms were intended for safekeeping under the restraining order but deputies allegedly found multiple stolen firearms and ghost guns, which are firearms that are illegally manufactured with home equipment and lack required serial numbers.

Automatic pistols, assault rifles and pistols with silences, known as suppressors, which are all illegal in California, were also allegedly found.

The investigation and potential charges were ongoing as of Saturday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis or who needs assistance with someone else experiencing one can call (650) 579-0350 or dial 988. You can also text "Bay" to 741-741 or to 988.