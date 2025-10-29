San Mateo supervisors to appoint succesor for ousted sheriff Christina Corpus

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors approved a plan to appoint a replacement for former Sheriff Christina Corpus, after she was ousted by the board earlier this month.

In a special meeting Tuesday night, board members voted 3-2 to approve appointing a replacement, rather than hold a special election. Board Vice President Noelia Corzo, Supervisor Ray Mueller and Supervisor voted for the appointment process, while Board President David Canepa and Supervisor Jackie Speier voted no.

The board also directed the county's staff to schedule a public board meeting to interview candidates, along with a public candidate forum.

Officials said the county charter requires the board to make the appointment by Nov. 13.

Under county law, potential candidates must reside in San Mateo County and have certain professional qualifications, which include a valid certificate from the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST). In addition, desired qualifications included recent law enforcement experience, operating correctional facilities and relevant education.

The board made the decision hours after a judge rejected Corpus' petition to halt the process of filling the vacancy while she challenges her removal from office.

"With the court's decision, we can now focus on moving forward," Mueller said in a county statement. "Our priority is restoring stability in the Sheriff's Office and maintaining public trust as we continue the process to fill this important leadership role."

On Oct. 14, the board unanimously voted to oust Corpus from office after a two-week evidentiary hearing in August found multiple causes to remove the sheriff.

Retired Superior Court Judge James Emerson, the independent hearing officer, issued an opinion concluding that Corpus violated laws related to her official duties by engaging in conflicts of interest and acts of retaliation. Corpus has denied the allegations against her.

CBS News Bay Area confirmed that after Corpus was removed, she used a county policy to retire, which will allow her to keep her benefits. According to the policy, she had 24 hours after the board action to use the county policy.

The process to remove Corpus from office was made possible after voters approved Measure A in a special election in March.

Until a replacement is named, Undersheriff Dan Perea is leading the sheriff's office.