San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus removed from office following final vote by supervisors

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday removed Sheriff Christina Corpus from office in a final vote following a year-long scandal surrounding the Sheriff's Office.

Tuesday's vote came a week after an independent retired judge found multiple causes to remove Corpus from her post following an unprecedented two-week hearing to decide her fate. The hearing was made possible after voters in March overwhelmingly approved Measure A, a charter amendment granting the supervisors temporary power to remove the sheriff on grounds of misconduct.

The unanimous 5-0 vote was the first time in California history that a board of supervisors has removed a sitting sheriff. In 2012, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors attempted to remove Sheriff Ross Mirkarimi, but the vote failed 7-4. In 2022, voters in Los Angeles County passed an amendment allowing the county's Board of Supervisors to remove former Sheriff Alex Villanueva, but he lost his re-election campaign before the process was initiated.

Last week, retired Superior Court Judge James Emerson, the independent hearing officer during the August proceedings, issued an opinion concluding that Corpus violated laws related to her official duting by engaging in conflicts of interest and acts of retaliation. Emerson found that Corpus allegedly used her position to benefit former chief-of-staff Victor Aenlle, with whom she has a close personal relationship outside the boundaries of a professional working relationship, despite both of their denials, the opinion said.

The opinion stated that Corpus "elevated her own interest in the close personal relationship she held with Mr. Aenlle above her obligation to appoint, recruit, select, and/or retain based upon merit."

Corpus steadfastly refused to step down from her position following a scathing review of the sheriff's office issued in November 2024, which accused Corpus of using racial and homophobic slurs to degrade colleagues, harassing perceived enemies, and engaging in an inappropriate relationship with Aenlle, her former campaign manager.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.