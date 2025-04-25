San Mateo Sheriff Christina Corpus pushes back, releases report criticizing investigation

San Mateo County Sheriff fights for her job by releasing new report on independent investigation

San Mateo Sheriff Christina Corpus released a report Friday rebutting the investigation that led to a special election against her and is suing to get access to the full document.

The report by retired judge LaDoris Cordell was released in November 2024.

In her report, Cordell interviewed about 40 current and former employees at the sheriff's office and concluded, "Lies, secrecy, intimidation, retaliation, conflicts of interest, and abuses of authority are all the hallmarks of the Corpus administration. Corpus should step down."

Lawyers for Corpus claim the report is "fundamentally flawed." They retained former Judge Burke E. Strunsky to evaluate the report from Judge Cordell.

The analysis from former Judge Strunsky was released on Friday, April 25.

In the introduction, Strunsky states he was not retained to analyze the truth of the witness statements but "to assess whether the Cordell Report - considered in isolation - meets the standards of transparency, evidentiary rigor, and procedural fairness that due process requires before the Board of Supervisors may exercise the extraordinary authority, conferred by Proposition A, to remove an elected sheriff. "

In the report, which can be viewed in full below, Strunsky points to the use of anonymous witnesses, the lack of direct quotes, and hearsay as proof that more investigation is needed into the allegations of misconduct.

Saying in his conclusion, Strunsky said, "Cordell's investigation has undeniable value - but only as the point of departure, not the destination. Her report surfaces a host of serious allegations, yet it rests on an evidentiary lattice too frail to carry the constitutional load of overturning an election."

Corpus has refused to resign following the allegations, claiming the attacks on her are politically motivated. The sheriff has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the county alleging discrimination and harassment.

San Mateo County spokesperson Marshall Wilson releases a statement calling the Strunksy report "alarming" in that it suggested Sheriff Corpus "is exempt from following her own policies and immune from oversight." Wilson's statement continued:

"The report prepared by Judge Cordell, a highly experienced, well-regarded, and independent retired judge, raises serious concerns about the conduct of the Sheriff and her leadership of the Sheriff's Office. Recognizing that Judge Cordell's 'investigation has undeniable value,' the Strunksy report concludes that, before deciding whether to remove the Sheriff, the Board of Supervisors should develop a process that affords the Sheriff the opportunity to make her case in full view of the public. The Board is doing exactly that and has already shared a draft of the removal process with the public, consistent with its steadfast commitment to fairness and transparency."

In March, voters in San Mateo County passed Measure A with 84% of the vote. Measure A is a charter amendment granting the Board of Supervisors temporary authority to remove the Sheriff.