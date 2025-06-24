Recommendation to remove San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus from office approved unanimously

San Mateo County Sheriff fights for her job by releasing new report on independent investigation

San Mateo County Sheriff fights for her job by releasing new report on independent investigation

San Mateo County Sheriff fights for her job by releasing new report on independent investigation

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday to accept a recommendation to remove Sheriff Christina Corpus from office.

The county's chief probation officer, John Keene, whom the board appointed to oversee a pre-removal conference, recommended Corpus's removal weeks after an independent investigation alleged the sheriff violated the law while performing her duties.

Earlier this month, supervisors began the process to remove Corpus from office with a 5-0 vote to send her a Notice of Intent to Remove, which included the reasons for her removal and a date to appear at the pre-removal conference.

The independent report released last November contained scathing allegations of abuse of power at the sheriff's office, alleging Corpus engaged in intimidation, retaliation, the use of racial and homophobic slurs, and conflicts of interest. Corpus is also accused of having a personal relationship with her chief of staff, Victor Aenile.

Corpus has repeatedly denied the allegations against her, refusing calls for her to resign from local leaders and the county's Deputy Sheriff's Association. In April, she released her own report rebutting the allegations against her.

A special election in March temporarily amended the county charter, allowing the Board of Supervisors the power to remove the sheriff for cause.

"This is a very regrettable chapter in the history of San Mateo County, and the taxpayers are paying a very heavy price," Supervisor Jackie Speier said at Tuesday's special meeting.

Corpus's attorneys vowed Tuesday to keep up the fight to retain her job.

Corpus plans to "exhaust all appeals," said Thomas Mazzucco, one of the sheriff's attorneys. "We will take it as far as we need to take it."

Corpus has five days to appeal Tuesday's decision and request a full evidentiary hearing with sworn testimony before a neutral hearing officer, the County Executive's Office said in a statement. The hearing officer may issue subpoenas, consider evidence, and hear live testimony.

The hearing must be completed within 60 days and will be open to the public unless Corpus objects in writing. According to the board, Corpus must attend and provide testimony if called upon, or else her appeal could be dismissed.

Following the hearing, the hearing officer would have 45 days to issue an advisory opinion to be considered by the board. Her ultimate removal would require a four-fifths majority.

According to the County Executive's Office, counsel has indicated that the earliest the matter could likely conclude is within approximately four months.