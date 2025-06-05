Watch CBS News
San Mateo Co. supervisors to decide on starting removal process for Sheriff Christina Corpus

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

San Mateo County Sheriff fights for her job by releasing new report on independent investigation
San Mateo County Sheriff fights for her job by releasing new report on independent investigation 04:16

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors has scheduled a special meeting Thursday afternoon in which they are expected to decide on initiating the process to remove embattled Sheriff Christina Corpus from office.

Supervisors gained the power to remove the sheriff after 84% of voters approved Measure A in a special election in March. The measure temporarily amended the County Charter to remove a sheriff from office for cause.

Corpus has been facing months of scrutiny following a scathing independent report released last November by retired judge LaDoris Cordell into allegations of abuse of power at the sheriff's office.

Cordell's report made multiple accusations against the sheriff, including intimidation, retaliation, the use of racial and homophobic slurs and conflicts of interest. Corpus is also accused of having a personal relationship with Victor Aenelle, her chief of staff.

The report concluded that "Sheriff Corpus step down and that Victor Aenlle's employment by the sheriff's office be terminated immediately. Nothing short of new leadership can save this organization."   

The sheriff has repeatedly denied the allegations and has refused multiple calls to resign from local leaders and Deputy Sheriff's Association, which led to supervisors calling for the special election. In April, Corpus released her own report rebuttting Cordell's investigation.

Corpus has also filed a $10 million lawsuit against the county, alleging discrimination and harassment.

Under Measure A, removal of Corpus requires a four-fifths majority vote by the board of supervisors and Corpus will have an opportunity to defend her case. The board's authority to remove the sheriff expires at the end of 2028.

Corpus, the county's first Latina sheriff, was elected in 2022.

Thursday's board meeting is scheduled take place at the Board Chambers in Redwood City at 1 p.m.

