2 teens, 1 adult arrested following San Mateo County Safeway store thefts, police chases

Three people were arrested for stealing thousands of dollars worth of products Monday from two Safeway stores in San Mateo County and leading police officers on chases in multiple jurisdictions, authorities said.

Police said in a press release Tuesday that the incidents began at about 3:27 p.m. in the city of San Mateo at a Safeway store at S. El Camino and 17th Avenue in the Hayward Park neighborhood. Two teenage boys stole about $1,200 in alcoholic beverages from the store and left in a silver Audi sedan driven by a third suspect, police said.

The suspects later stole about $2,500 of products from a Safeway store in a neighboring city and fled from other officers during an attempted traffic stop, police said. They fled at a high rate of speed from a third neighboring law enforcement agency and were eventually detained shortly after.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Fardy Robles of Antioch on charges of grand theft, conspiracy, evading police, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was booked at the San Mateo County Jail in Redwood City.

Two 16-year-old boys were arrested for grand theft and conspiracy and were later released to the custody of their parents/guardians, police said.