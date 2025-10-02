Watch CBS News
San Mateo County jail guards arrest probationer for alleged smuggling of drugs, phone

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

A man on probation was arrested at a San Mateo County jail facility on multiple charges after deputies said he attempted to smuggle drugs and a phone to an inmate behind bars.

According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Brian E. Siordia of San Jose entered the Maple Street Correctional Facility in Redwood City around 8 p.m. Tuesday and was trying to pay an inmate a visit.

Deputies said Siordia was on active felony probation and was incarcerated in San Mateo County. By law, people who are previously incarcerated must receive approval to enter the facility, which Siorida did not have.

After Siordia arrived at the jail, deputies arrested him in the lobby. Deputies said they located suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a cellphone, which was concealed in his shoe.

Sheriff Christina Corpus said in a statement, "I commend our Deputies for their quick and decisive actions in preventing illicit drugs from entering the facility."

Deputies said Siordia was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on multiple charges, including bringing controlled substances into a jail, bringing a wireless device into a jail and unauthorized presence on jail grounds by a former inmate.

Jail records show Siordia is being held without bail.

