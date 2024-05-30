Woman guilty of 2nd degree murder in DUI crash that killed cyclist on Highway 1

SAN MATEO COUNTY – A San Mateo County woman with prior drunk driving convictions has been convicted of second-degree murder and other charges following a 2022 DUI crash that killed a cyclist on Highway 1.

District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe's office announced Thursday that a jury found 33-year-old Samantha Mei Hartwell of Half Moon Bay guilty of all counts. Along with being found guilty of murder, Hartwell was also convicted of gross vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI causing great bodily injury.

According to a statement from the DA's office, the jury reached a verdict after one day of deliberations.

On the afternoon of July 14, 2022, Hartewell was in her Nissan driving intoxicated on northbound Highway 1. When she reached Stage Road near San Gregorio, Hartwell swerved and struck 60-year-old Thomas Hampe, knocking him down an embankment. Hartwell then veered onto oncoming traffic and struck a Subaru head on, seriously injuring the driver and front passenger of the other vehicle.

All three were airlifted to Stanford Hospital following the collision, where the passenger had to undergo several surgeries to her feet, according to the DA's office. Hartwell had a blood alcohol level of .18 following the collision, more than twice the legal limit.

Prosecutors said no one reported Hampe being hit by the drunk driver and that his body was found in the embankment after his wife reported him missing.

Hartwell has at least two drunk driving convictions dating back to 2014, along with multiple convictions of driving on a suspended license.

The DA's office said Hartwell remains in custody at the San Mateo County Jail on no-bail status. According to court records, a sentencing hearing is scheudled for Aug. 16.