Search on for hiker with dementia lost at Windy Hill Open Space Preserve

SAN MATEO COUNTY – A search is underway near Portola Valley for a hiker with dementia who hasn't been seen since Thursday.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office says the search started early Thursday afternoon in the Windy Hill Open Space Preserve. A woman with dementia reportedly got separated from her family during a hike.

Authorities have identified the missing woman as 79-year-old Margaret "Elaine" McKinley.

She was last seen wearing a red jacket and black pants.

Search crews were out at the nature preserve through Thursday looking for McKinley. Both air, land and crews on horseback are searching the area.

The sheriff's office has urged the public to avoid the preserve for the time being.