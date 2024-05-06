San Mateo Co. gun buyback nets nearly 300 firearms, record number of assault rifles

SAN MATEO COUNTY – Authorities in San Mateo County on Monday released results from an anonymous gun buyback event over the weekend, nothing that a record number of assault rifles were turned in.

According to the sheriff's office, 297 firearms were turned in during the four-hour event, which took place amid rainy weather in South San Francisco on Saturday. Among the firearms turned in were 24 assault rifles, a record, along with four "ghost guns" and one machine gun.

"The turnout for Saturday's anonymous gun buyback speaks to the importance of events like this which provide community members with an avenue to remove unwanted firearms from their homes, ultimately creating a safer San Mateo County," Sheriff Christina Corpus said in a statement.

According to the sheriff's office, residents received payments between $50 and $200, depending on the firearm. For the first time since the county began hosting buyback events in 2018, all available funds at the event were spent.

"This action taken by our residents helps prevent tragic accidents involving unsecure firearms and is another step towards ensuring those firearms don't end up in the wrong hands," Corpus went on to say.

Deputies said the firearms will be processed for destruction.

San Mateo County is expected to hold another gun buyback event later this year. A date and location have yet to be announced.