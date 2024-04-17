Gun buyback event in South San Francisco to be hosted by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday announced plans to host an anonymous gun buyback event in South San Francisco next month.

The event is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 4 at 1050 Mission Road in South San Francisco. The Sheriff's Office is partnering with the county, the group Citizens for San Mateo County Gun Buyback and several local police departments.

People will receive cash incentives between $50 and $200 for bringing firearms that are unloaded and securely stored in the trunk of their vehicle. Free gun locks will also be distributed at the event, sheriff's officials said.

"Gun buyback events provide an anonymous option for community members to turn in firearms they no longer wish to keep," Sheriff Christina Corpus said in a statement. "This not only reduces the number of guns in circulation, but also helps prevent tragic accidents involving firearms, contributing to a safer community for all residents."

