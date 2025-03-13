2 dead, one missing, multiple people injured in San Leandro house fire

At least two people were killed, multiple people were injured, and a child was unaccounted for in a fire at a home in San Leandro early Thursday morning, authorities said.

This is a breaking news update. Previous story follows.

Multiple people were injured in a fire at a home in San Leandro early Thursday morning, but it remains unclear whether a child died in the incident, authorities said.

The Alameda County Fire Department said the fire broke out shortly before 5:30 a.m. on the 2000 block of Altamont Road in the Hillcrest Knolls neighborhood of unincorporated San Leandro just north of Interstate Highway 580.

A fire department spokeswoman originally said a six-year-old child was killed while two adults and three children were taken to a hospital. A subsequent update said there was doubt about the fatality and more information was forthcoming.

Later Thursday morning, authorities said it was unclear how many people were transported to the hospital and a child was possibly unaccounted for. Division Chief Randall West said there was confusion over the number of people in the house and who might be missing.

"The information is very conflicting," said West. "We are getting information from neighbors, we're getting information from the patients, uh, the victims that are at the hospital, so until we can get a solid answer for those who occupied the house right now, then we can give a better update on how many people are unaccounted for."

Fire Chief Willie McDonald said the fire severely injured the occupants and was difficult to put out. Once firefighters were able to enter, it was also hard to determine immediately who else might have been in the house.

"A lot of damage to the house that are making it for us to be very difficult to determine the actual number of folks that were in the house and who's been accounted for," said McDonald. "We've got folks in the house continuing to search and we're trying to determine if there's a child unaccounted for or where that child might be."

McDonald said his department was working with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office because of the possibility of a death in the fire.

There was no immediate word on the cause.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.