Woman walking dogs in San Leandro shot and killed; suspect arrested in Dublin

A woman out walking her dogs with her boyfriend in San Leandro was shot and killed Thursday evening, and a suspect was arrested in Dublin, authorities said.

The shooting happened at around 11:11 p.m. in the area of East 14th Street and Williams Street. The San Leandro Police Department said in a press release that responding officers found an unresponsive woman who had been shot in the torso. She was taken to a hospital where she later died of her injuries.

According to investigators, the woman and her boyfriend were walking their dogs along East 14th Street when a vehicle pulled up next to them. A man got out of the vehicle and accosted the couple, and after a brief interaction, the man drew a gun and shot the woman, police said.

Two dogs are seen at the site where their owner was shot dead on E. 14th Street and Williams Avenue in San Leandro, July 17, 2025. KPIX / Stringer

The man then got back into his vehicle and fled, police said. The woman's boyfriend and the two dogs were not harmed.

Investigators learned from other law enforcement sources that the Dublin Police Department had arrested a suspect just before midnight for possessing a firearm, and the description of the suspect and vehicle closely matched those from the San Leandro homicide, police said.

Detectives obtained additional evidence and arrested 21-year-old San Jose resident Rohith Sunil on a murder charge.

The case is the second fatal shooting of a person walking their dog in San Leandro in as many months. On June 14 at around 8 a.m., a man was found shot dead with a dog still leashed to his hand, also on E. 14th Street about a mile north of Thursday's shooting. The dog was not injured, and police said he appeared to have been shot at around 11 p.m. the night before.

Earlier this month, police announced a suspect had been arrested in the case. It was the city's first homicide of 2025.

Police said the two shootings were not related.

"We recognize the parallels between this case and last month's murder of another victim walking his dog, and we acknowledge the public safety concerns this may raise within the community," the department said in the press release. "Our investigation, thus far, has found no connection between the 2 homicides or between the suspects arrested in each case. We have also found no basis to believe they are part of a mounting pattern."

Anyone with additional information about Thursday's shooting was urged to contact Detective C. Pricco at (510) 577-3244 or the San Leandro Police Department's anonymous tip line at (510) 577-3278. Tips can also be texted to 888777 using the keyword TipSLPolice.