San Leandro police make arrest in deadly shooting of man walking his dog

Police in San Leandro said they have made an arrest after a man was fatally shot while walking his dog nearly one month ago.

Around 8:20 a.m. on June 14, officers were called to the area off Euclid Avenue and East 14th Street following reports of a person on the ground. When they arrived, they located the victim, later identified as 47-year-old Ryan Christie of San Leandro.

Police said Christie's dog was still leashed to his hand when he was found. Christie was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, police said the victim's dog did not appear to be injured and was taken to a temporary shelter.

Investigators determined that Christie had suffered a single gunshot wound to his back and was likely shot around 11 p.m. the night before. The shooting was the city's first homicide of the year.

Police were able to identify the suspect in the case as 49-year-old Andre Williams of San Leandro. On Monday, officers located Williams at an apartment complex on Pavilion Parkway in Tracy and took him into custody.

Officers also served search warrants at two additional homes associated with Williams and recovered additional evidence.

Police said Wednesday that the Alameda County District Attorney's Office has charged Williams with murder.

Jail records show Williams is being held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin without bail.