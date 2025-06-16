Man found dead, dog safe following weekend shooting in San Leandro

Police in San Leandro are investigating after a man walking his dog was shot and killed over the weekend, in the city's first homicide of the year.

Around 8:20 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the area of Euclid Avenue and East 14th Street on reports of a person on the ground. When police arrived, they found the unresponsive victim on his back, with his dog still leashed to his hand.

The man, who was in his late 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. His name has not been released.

Police said the victim's dog did not appear to be injured and was taken to a temporary shelter.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to his back.

Police said Monday while there is no information yet regarding a possible motive, investigators do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Jason Vincent at 510-577-3315 or Detective Cole Pricco at 510-577-3244. Tips can also be sent anonymously at 510-577-3278 or by texting 888777 with keyword "TipSLPolice".