Man charged with murder in shooting of San Leandro woman walking dog

A man accused of shooting a San Leandro woman while walking her dogs has been charged with murder with sentencing enhancements, prosecutors said.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday announced charges against 21-year-old Rohith Sunil of San Jose. Sunil is accused of shooting 41-year-old Casey Lyn Way on the night of July 17th.

Prosecutors charged Sunil with murder, along with assault with a semiautomatic gun and carrying a loaded weapon in public, all felonies. The charges included sentencing enhancements for the personal use of a firearm, causing death.

According to San Leandro police, Way and her boyfriend were walking their dogs along East 14th and Williams streets when a vehicle pulled up next to them.

A man got out of the vehicle and accosted the couple, police said. Following a brief interaction, the man shot the woman before fleeing the scene.

Way was taken to a hospital where she later died of her injuries. The woman's boyfriend and their two dogs were not harmed.

Police said the shooting was the second homicide of the year in San Leandro.

Sunil was later arrested in Dublin. Court records show Sunil's next court appearance is a plea hearing at the East County Hall of Justice on July 28.

If convicted, Sunil faces up to 50 years to life in state prison, prosecutors said.