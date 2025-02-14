Body found wrapped in plastic at homeless encampment near I-238 in San Leandro

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a death at a homeless camp after a body wrapped in plastic was found Wednesday evening near a freeway off-ramp in San Leandro.

The CHP was called about 7 p.m. to an encampment near the Hesperian Boulevard/Spring Lake ramp from northbound Interstate Highway 238.

Officers found the body, which had been covered or wrapped in a plastic sheet. It's not known how the person died and whether the plastic sheeting was placed there by someone else or used as a covering, the CHP said in a statement.

The person's name hasn't been released. A cause of death will be determined by the Alameda County Coroner's Office.