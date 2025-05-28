Police arrest suspect who allegedly entered San Jose woman's bedroom and sexually assaulted her

A man who allegedly made his way into a San Jose woman's bedroom in the middle of the night and sexually assaulted her was arrested, police said Wednesday.

In a press release, the San Jose Police Department said on May 22 at about 2:22 a.m., officers responded to a home in the city's downtown area. They learned that a man had entered the woman's home through an unlocked door and went into her bedroom while she was sleeping.

The victim told police the man got on top of her, covered her mouth to prevent her from screaming, and proceeded to sexually assault her. The man fled before officers arrived.

During the course of the investigation, patrol officers recognized the description of the suspect as matching someone with whom they had contact the night before. Detectives identified the suspect as as 40-year-old Cong Tran of San Jose.

At about 8:30 p.m., officers patrolling the same area located and arrested Tran, booking him into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of sexual assault and burglary.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to contact Detective Saavedra #4714 of the San José Police Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at 4714@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4102.