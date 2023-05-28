Police: Man in custody assaults officer, dies in fall from San Jose hospital window ledge

SAN JOSE – A suspect who was being guarded by a police officer at O'Connor Hospital Thursday in San Jose allegedly assaulted the officer, used a metal oxygen tank to break a window, leaped onto a ledge, fell 20 feet from the ledge and died after the fall, according to police.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office and the San Jose Police Department's homicide unit are conducting a joint criminal investigation, police said. The San Jose Police Department's internal affairs unit, the City Attorney's Office and the Office of the Independent Police Auditor are monitoring the case, according to police.

The man had been admitted to the hospital for a preexisting medical condition, police said. He was in custody on suspicion of violating a court order, according to police. The suspect allegedly assaulted the officer and threatened to strike the officer and a nurse with the oxygen tank, police said in a statement issued Friday.

The officer and hospital staff left the room and called for additional resources, police said. Left alone in the room, according to police, the suspect allegedly broke a window using the oxygen tank and jumped onto a ledge.

Two hospital security guards and the officer entered the room to prevent the suspect's escape, police said in the statement. According to police, the suspect fell about 20 feet from the ledge, sustaining injuries police described as life-threatening.

Officers and hospital staff provided immediate medical care, police said. The suspect was taken to a different hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said the man's identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after his identity has been confirmed and his family has been notified.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at (408) 277-5283.