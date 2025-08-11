Police bust San Jose smoke shops for alleged illegal cannabis, mushroom sales

Police in San Jose arrested five people and seized multiple controlled substances, including cannabis, mushrooms and nitrous oxide, following a bust of several smoke shops in East San Jose last week.

On Aug. 6, officers served warrants at Grizzly's Smoke Shop on West San Carlos Street, E. Side Smoke Shop on Alum Rock Avenue, JT's Smoke Shop on South White Road and McKee Smoke Shop on McKee Road.

The operation was conducted after police received complaints from community members and a member of the city council about the businesses.

"East San José will not be a dumping ground for illegal drugs," councilmember Peter Ortiz said in a statement.

At a news conference Monday, police chief Paul Joseph said about the councilmember, "He didn't just raise the alarm, he pushed for action, and we answered."

Officers from multiple units, including the Special Operations Division, Street Crimes Unit and the Violent Crimes Enforcement Team took part in the operation.

"These businesses weren't just bending the rules, they were breaking them outright," Joseph went on to say. "And what we found inside wasn't minor. This wasn't a little extra on the side, this was large-scale illegal sales of cannabis products, unregulated, untaxed and unsafe. Alongside that, officers seized psilocybin mushrooms being sold like a convenience store snack, hundreds of canisters of nitrous oxide intended for illegal use and even an illegal firearm."

According to officers, 74 pounds of cannabis products were seized, along with 40 pounds of psylocibin mushrooms and 426 cylinders of nitrous oxide. Along with the substances, $11,000 in cash and one firearm were also seized.

Officers released photos of items seized from the businesses.

Items that police said were seized during an bust targeting four smoke shops in San Jose on Aug 6, 2025. San Jose Police Department

Five adult male suspects were arrested during the operation, police said. Three received citations and two were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for drug-related offenses.

Police did not release the suspects' names.

"Let's be clear, these were not typical corner stores," Mayor Matt Mahan said Monday. "San Jose celebrates its small businesses, but when a business is a front for crime, peddling illegal substances and threatening neighborhood safety, we will take decisive action."

Police said Monday that the city's Code Enforcement will be issuing citations to business and property owners for sales of cannabis products without proper licensing.