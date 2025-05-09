2 juveniles among 4 arrested in theft of San Jose city park sign

Four people, including a 13-year-old, have been arrested for allegedly vandalizing and stealing the sign to a city park in San Jose earlier this year.

According to San Jose police, officers discovered evidence of the theft at Nisich Park on Nisich Drive on Jan. 5. Video evidence obtained by police showed four suspects cutting the sign with a handheld sign while shouting gang threats.

The suspects were then seen taking the sign.

Footage of what police said was a theft of the sign to Nisich Park in San Jose on Jan. 5, 2025. Four people, two of whom were juveniles, were arrested in connection with the incident. San Jose Police Department

During the investigation, detectives with the Gang Investigations Unit were able to identify four suspects. Detectives then proceeded to obtain arrest warrants.

On May 1, police arrested the suspects in San Jose. The adult suspects, identified as 18-year-old Donner Sosa and 18-year-old Michael Reyes, were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

Two juvenile suspects, a 15-year-old male and a 13-year-old male, were also arrested. Both were booked into the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.

Their identities are being withheld due to their ages.

All four suspects were booked on suspicion of gang-motivated vandalism and grand theft.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Minkel of the department's Gang Investigations Unit over email or by calling 408-277-3835.