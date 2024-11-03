San Jose neighborhood enduring roar of Highway 280 to get sound walls 60 years later

Scientists say exposure to high levels of noise pollution can have serious effects on human health and well-being. But because of an oversight in the 1960s, one neighborhood in San Jose has been enduring a constant roar of traffic from Highway 280.

Now it looks like someone is finally willing to do something about it, but only because residents were willing to raise their voices.

Freeways can be pretty loud places and that's why state law requires that sound walls be built to protect residential areas. There isn't much peace and quiet on Williams Street in the Gardner neighborhood of San Jose.

"It's almost like white noise sometimes. Like it's just background noise that's always there, constant. Then I feel like we're raising our voices to talk to each other sometimes. It's almost like if we're outside, we have to shout at each other to hear each other," said Marc Douat, who lives with nothing more than a chain link fence separating him from Highway 280.

He moved his family to the home because it was something he could afford. He admitted it's been a challenge to live that close to a busy freeway.

"We're aware of it, clearly. It's right there," said Douat. "But this is something we thought was strange because there's no other neighborhood that has a freeway without a sound wall, especially right next to a school."

The noise in the neighborhood can be deafening and, after decades, most residents have simply grown used to it.

Gardner Neighborhood Association president Chuck Cantrell said people's willingness to accept the din may be why it hasn't been corrected.

"This is neglect," he said. "This is benign neglect. From the day this was put on plans, there was a plan for the sound wall, as well. It just never got done."

So, neighbors who are accustomed to speaking loudly have been speaking up at City Hall, but there's a problem. The land is jointly controlled by San Jose, Caltrans and VTA. So, over the years, it's been easy to pass the buck.

"So, yeah, when everybody's responsible, nobody's accountable," said Cantrell. "So, it just becomes finger-pointing and nothing gets done."

But, at long last, it looks like that may be changing. At last week's council meeting, the city voted to approve the construction of four 10-foot concrete sound walls for neighborhoods that should have gotten them 60 years ago.

In its staff report, the city acknowledged that "the community has been significantly impacted by freeways and trains over the years. In this way, the communities impacted have been historically disadvantaged and requested this project, which is seen as necessary to reduce noise and promote a more environmentally friendly living environment."

"Because policymakers have been derelict in their duties until recently where that's changed," said Cantrell. "And we're really happy to see that change."

But Cantrell has a limited amount of gratitude considering the Gardner neighborhood, comprised mainly of people of color, was traditionally "red-lined" for discrimination.

"This is what we do to marginalized communities. We continue to marginalize them," he said. "And unless they're people, like this community, who are willing to consistently stand up--and not be exhausted by standing up--we do it."

The neighbors give much of the credit to state senator and former councilmember Dave Cortese.

They said he helped keep the pressure on until funding could be finalized. The sound walls will cost $12 million and are expected to be completed by the end of 2026. At that point, neighbors can begin to speak more softly but don't count on it.