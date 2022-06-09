San Jose mayor's race between Chavez, Mahan to be close contest, SJSU expert says

SAN JOSE – Following Tuesday's primary, the race to be San Jose's next mayor is shaping up to be a close contest.

The November runoff pits Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, who has the backing of labor groups, against councilmember Matt Mahan, who has the backing of business.

On Wednesday, Chavez was right back at work the morning after finishing the June primary as the top vote getter in a crowded field, with 39% of the vote.

Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez (left) and San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan, candidates for Mayor of San Jose. CBS

"People are excited about a new change. They want the city cleaned up, they want to address affordable housing, they want San Jose to be the safest big city in America again," Chavez said at a briefing on Wednesday.

Across town, Mahan was planning for the fall runoff with his supporters. He took 32% of the vote as a relative newcomer to politics.

"Our campaign has grown by leaps and bounds over the last few months. I think it's a testament to our message of common sense solutions to some of the big challenges we face, what we're doing on homelessness, crime and unaffordable housing. It just isn't working. I think voters are ready for change," Mahan said.

The race will likely tighten up in the coming months because of expected higher voter turnout in November.

"The unions did a good job with their voter turnout and so we saw some pretty strong finishes for the labor-oriented candidates in the primary," San Jose State political science professor Melinda Jackson told KPIX 5.

"But it's a completely different ballgame in November. There will be higher voter turnout and more moderate and conservative voters, turning out. So, It's going to be a tight race," Jackson went on to say.

In this, her second run at the mayor's office, Cindy Chavez said she has more leadership and problem-solving experience than when she lost to Chuck Reed in the 2006 election.

"I think what's different now is that I've had the experience of being on the Board of Supervisors and playing a leadership role, for example during COVID, of pulling all the mayors together from all of the cities. And I think really want that kind of coordination, that kind of collaboration, that kind of outcome that really does our community forward," Chavez said.

Mahan, a former schoolteacher and business owner, said he'll take a business-like approach to solving city problems.

"She (Chavez) certainly has a lot of experience; I happen to think it's the wrong experience for the moment. We need new ideas, we need change we need someone who isn't beholden to the way things are, she represents the politics of the past. It's time to break from that and increase accountability for results in government," Mahan said.

Both campaigns aren't wasting any time, as the final showdown for the mayor's office is underway.