San Jose man accused of making ghost guns, using social media to sell weapons

A San Jose man has been arrested on multiple weapons charges for allegedly making unregistered guns and using social media to purchase and sell illegal weapons, police said Friday.

According to officers, 19-year-old Lucien Cabrera of San Jose was arrested on Dec. 18 after investigators with the department's Gun and Hazardous Offender Suppression Team (GHOST) discovered the account in October.

Lucien Cabrera, who is accused of manufacturing ghost guns and using a social media account to purchase and sell illegal weapons. Cabrera was arrested on Dec. 18, 2024. San Jose Police Department

Investigators said many of the illegal firearms sold were privately made firearms, also known as ghost guns. The suspect was also offering high-capacity magazines from Florida and Nevada for sale.

To solicit potential buyers, investigators said Cabrera would send videos of himself discharging the firearms in public places in East Palo Alto and San Jose.

The videos purportedly were taken in open fields, residences and at a school campus in San Jose, police said. Investigators also said they found evidence of Cabrera brandishing a firearm at a mall in the city.

Images purportedly from the social media account of Lucien Cabrera, who allegedly sent videos of himself discharging illegal firearms at locations in East Palo Alto and San Jose. Cabrera was arrested on Dec. 18, 2024. San Jose Police Department

Cabrera was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of possession of illegal firearms, manufacturing and selling illegal firearms and discharging a firearm in a school zone, among other offenses.

Police did not say when he would appear in court.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to reach Detective Epperson of the San Jose Police Department over email or by calling 408-277-4161.