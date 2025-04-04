San Jose police arrest 8 murder suspects in "large scale" gang takedown

Eight suspected gang members from Monterey and Sacramento counties have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in San Jose earlier this year, police said.

At a Friday news conference announcing the arrests, San Jose Police Chief Paul George said the suspects were arrested Wednesday in a multi-agency operation involving seven SWAT teams and dozens of officers. At least 14 homes and 20 vehicles were searched, leading to multiple weapons being seized.

"Each of the individuals were taken into custody in a large scale, coordinated takedown operation. One marked by a response of historic scope that was necessary to take down an exceptionally violent gang in their own backyard," George said.

Authorities linked the eight suspects to a Jan. 11 shooting on the 3100 block of Loma Verde Drive that killed a 27-year-old man, which was city's first homicide of 2025. According to the chief, the victim was not known to the suspects.

Police identified the suspects as 20-year-old Adrian Pineda-Juarez of Greenfield, 19-year-old David Gomez-Moreno of Soledad, 18-year-old Andre Novoa of Greenfield, 19-year-old Damien Perea of Sacramento, 19-year-old Diego Narez of King City, 19-year-old Anthony Martinez of Soledad, 20-year-old Eduardo Camacho-Hernandez and 19-year-old Dario Botello of Elverta.

(Clockwise from top left) Adrian Pineza-Juarez, David Gomez-Moreno, Andre Novoa, Damien Perea, Diego Narez, Anthony Martinez, Eduardo Camacho-Hernandez and Dario Botello. All eight men are suspected in a San Jose homicide that killed a 27-year-old man on Jan. 11, 2025. San Jose Police Department

"These young people embraced a world that turned them into executioners of a cause that will never serve them," the chief said.

According to Joseph, the suspects were tied to a street gang based in the community of Greenfield, a farming town about 30 miles south of Salinas. Other members of the gang have been tied to a March 2024 mass shooting in King City that left four people dead and seven others wounded, along with a double murder in southern Monterey County the previous month.

Mayor Matt Mahan also spoke at the briefing, thanking the multiple law enforcement agencies involved.

"It was not a random act, it was a premediated attack by a violent gang, committed by young people just 18 to 20 years old," the mayor said. "These suspects made a mistake by coming to San Jose. They thought they could bring their violence here and get away with it. They were wrong."

The suspects were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of murder. Pineda-Juarez had already been in custody in Monterey County for a separate homicide and will be charged separately in Santa Clara County, according to officers.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Martinez or Detective Jorgensen of the department's homicide unit over email or by calling 408-277-5283.