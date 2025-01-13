Man fatally shot in West San Jose in city's first homicide of 2025

Police in San Jose are investigating the city's first homicide of 2025, after a man was found fatally shot over the weekend.

Around 10:10 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 3100 block of Loma Verde Drive near Winchester Boulevard in West San Jose following reports of a shooting. Officers located the victim, who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound, and performed lifesaving measures.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. His name will be released by the coroner pending confirmation and notifying next of kin.

Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available. Police said Monday that the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

According to officers, there were 28 homicides that took place in San Jose last year, the latest incident on Dec. 30.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Martinez or Detective Jorgensen of the department's homicide unit over email or by calling 408-277-5283.