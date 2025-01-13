Watch CBS News
Crime

Man fatally shot in West San Jose in city's first homicide of 2025

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now - Morning Edition 1/13/25
PIX Now - Morning Edition 1/13/25 11:41

Police in San Jose are investigating the city's first homicide of 2025, after a man was found fatally shot over the weekend.

Around 10:10 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 3100 block of Loma Verde Drive near Winchester Boulevard in West San Jose following reports of a shooting. Officers located the victim, who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound, and performed lifesaving measures.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. His name will be released by the coroner pending confirmation and notifying next of kin.

Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available. Police said Monday that the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

According to officers, there were 28 homicides that took place in San Jose last year, the latest incident on Dec. 30.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Martinez or Detective Jorgensen of the department's homicide unit over email or by calling 408-277-5283.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.