Mass shooting at house party in King City, Monterey County leaves 4 dead, 3 wounded; masked suspects at large

A targeted mass shooting at a home where a party was taking place in the Monterey County town of King City left four people dead and three others wounded, police said Monday.

King City police said the shooting happened at about 6 p.m. on the 200 block of N. 2nd Street. Officers responding to reports of the shooting arrived to find three men dead of gunshot wounds in the front yard of a house. Inside the home, four other people had been shot, a woman and three men. The woman was taken to a hospital where she died, the three men were also taken to a hospital and their conditions were unknown.

Police said during the party, a silver Kia pulled up in front of the house and three gunmen got out and began shooting multiple rounds at the partygoers in the front yard. The gunmen, who were wearing dark-colored clothing and had dark-colored masks over their heads, then got back into the car and left.

No suspects have been identified and they were still at large Monday morning, police said. They are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to contact King City Police Department Sergeant Josh Partida at 831-386-5988 or jpartida@kingcity.com. Anonymous tips can also be given by calling 800-78-CRIME.