2 killed in separate weekend crashes on Highway 87 in San Jose

Two fatal crashes along state Highway 87 in San Jose over the weekend are under investigation, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

The first crash happened about 2:15 a.m. Saturday on southbound Highway 87 near Alma Avenue, where a motorcyclist was found unresponsive on the right shoulder of the road.

The 33-year-old San Jose man had been ejected from his 2000 Harley Davidson after it rear-ended a 2024 Ford Bronco, Officer Ross Lee said. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.

It's not believed that alcohol or drugs factored in the collision.

The second crash happened about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, when two cars were involved in a wreck on northbound Highway 87 south of Taylor Street.

The crash happened when a 2020 Mercedes hit the right rear of a 2013 Honda Civic in the number three lane, Lee said.

The Honda's driver lost control and the car hit the center concrete wall. After the crash, the Mercedes went off the right-hand side of the road, hit a concrete pillar and caught fire, Lee said.

A passenger in the Mercedes was able to escape with minor injuries and was hospitalized.

The driver, a 21-year-old Cupertino man, was unable to get out and died at the scene. His name was not released.

It is not known whether drugs or alcohol factored in the crash.

Any witnesses or persons with information are asked to contact the CHP San Jose Area Office at (408) 961-0900.