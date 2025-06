San Jose fire crews and Cal Fire responded to a vegetation fire that began Tuesday afternoon.

The vegetation fire is in East San Jose, near 3500 Ranch Place, and began just after 4 p.m.

#SJFD firefighters are responding to a Tier 3 vegetation fire in the area of the 3500 block of Ranch Pl. in East San José. @calfireSCU air support en route. Please avoid the area.



TOC: 4:04pm pic.twitter.com/JSUl66os9O — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) June 17, 2025

San Jose Fire said that Cal Fire SCU was sending air support, and that it is a tier 3 vegetation fire. Around 4:45 p.m., Cal Fire said the fire had burned 10 acres.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.