South Bay News

San Jose fire crews battle small wildfire near Oakland Road

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Firefighters in San Jose worked to control a small vegetation fire near Corie Court and Oakland Road Tuesday afternoon.

Dispatch received reports of the fire around 12:16 p.m. As of 12:50 p.m. crews had contained the blaze to half an acre.

No structures were threatened as of 1 p.m. and there were no reported injuries. 

San Jose Police assisted with traffic control. Authorities asked drivers to please avoid the area. 

First published on July 26, 2022 / 1:51 PM

