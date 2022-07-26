San Jose fire crews battle small wildfire near Oakland Road

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Firefighters in San Jose worked to control a small vegetation fire near Corie Court and Oakland Road Tuesday afternoon.

Dispatch received reports of the fire around 12:16 p.m. As of 12:50 p.m. crews had contained the blaze to half an acre.

No structures were threatened as of 1 p.m. and there were no reported injuries.

San Jose Police assisted with traffic control. Authorities asked drivers to please avoid the area.