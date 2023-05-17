Watch CBS News
Local News

San Jose flood prevention project aims to protect neighborhoods near Coyote Creek

By Devin Fehely

/ CBS San Francisco

San Jose flood control project aims to protect vulnerable low-lying neighborhoods
San Jose flood control project aims to protect vulnerable low-lying neighborhoods 03:00

SAN JOSE -- The Santa Clara Valley Water District will spend the next year and a half installing levees and flood walls along Coyote Creek -- protections designed to prevent a recurrence of the catastrophic flooding from 2017.

"The water rose up very fast," says Hien Nguyen whose apartment was inundated with several feet of water as the creek spilled its banks.

"Total loss," she said, describing the damage. "It was a total loss because we live on the first floor."

On Monday, Valley Water and the City of San Jose began clearing homeless encampments from a 10-mile stretch of the waterway in preparation for the project.

"The main goal of the project is to protect the homes and the businesses that are around Coyote Creek -- to make sure that we can protect for the flooding that we saw in 2017 in San Jose," says Matt Keller, a spokesperson for the water district.

Keller says the project will cost an estimated $115-million and is designed to protect low-lying communities from a so-called 20-year flood event.

"I hope this means the flood won't come back again. Because we already suffered with the tragedy," Hien said.

Devin Fehely
web-bio-head-devin-fehely.jpg

Devin Fehely is an Emmy award winning general assignment reporter/MMJ for KPIX 5.

First published on May 16, 2023 / 6:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.