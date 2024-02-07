San Jose police announce arrests of 2 men suspected in over 70 retail thefts

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose announced Wednesday that two men have been arrested in connection with more than 70 recent retail thefts in which more than $75,000 in items were stolen.

According to officers, the thefts took place between June 2023 through January. During the thefts, the suspects would take merchandise worth thousands of dollars before fleeing in a waiting vehicle.

Stores that were targeted include Target, Nike, REI, Best Buy and Dick's Sporting Goods.

Surveillance footage from a retail theft in San Jose. Police arrested two suspects, 46-year-old Jaime Flores and 37-year-old Thomas Sapiniso, in connection with the theft and more than 70 others. San Jose Police Department

During the investigation, detectives with the department's Financial Crimes Unit identified two suspects.

On December 16, 2023, police arrested 46-year-old Jaime Flores of San Jose after an alleged grand theft at the Westgate Mall. Flores was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail, where he remains in custody without bail as of Wednesday.

Detectives obtained a warrant for the second suspect, identified as 37-year-old Thomas Sapinoso of San Jose, on January 31. Police said Sapinoso was already in custody at the Santa Clara County Jail after he was arrested by the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety for an unrelated incident.

(L-R) Jaime Flores, Thomas Sapinoso San Jose Police Department

In a statement, officials credited a unit funded by an $8.4 million grant from the California Board of State and Community Corrections to combat retail theft. Grants totaling more than $267 million were given to law enforcement agencies across the state.

"From the beginning, the Organized Retail Theft Detail has been proactive, persistent, and dedicated to combating organized retail theft in San José," police Chief Anthony Mata said.

Mayor Matt Mahan said, "The additional resources provided by the Retail Theft Grant San Jose received are starting to show results — but it'll take more than one grant to get to the root of the problem. . State-level reform is necessary to create lasting change."

Sapinoso's next scheduled court appearances are set for Wednesday and Thursday. Flores' next scheduled court appearance is scheduled for February 13.