Man fatally stabbed near busy San Francisco interesection

Police in San Francisco have launched a homicide investigation after a man was fatally stabbed near a busy intersection in the city's west side Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 4:35 p.m., officers were called to the area of Junipero Serra Boulevard and Ocean Avenue following reports of a stabbing. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Officers rendered aid to the victim and paramedics took the victim to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries. The victim later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and was pronounced deceased.

Police did not release the victim's identity.

"My heart goes out to the victim and his family in this horrific incident," interim police chief Paul Yep said in a statement.

In a statement Thursday, police said no arrests have been made.

Yep added, "We are devoting significant resources to this case, and our investigators are working tirelessly on this investigation. We will not rest until this suspect is in custody."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at 405-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD."