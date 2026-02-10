San Francisco Unified School District teachers on strike for 2nd day

Schools in the San Francisco Unified School District are closed for a second day on Tuesday, as thousands of teachers remain on strike.

About 6,000 teachers represented by the United Educators of San Francisco began walking the picket lines a day earlier, after the district and union were unable to reach an agreement over the weekend. Both sides returned to the bargaining table on Monday.

"Everyday matters and we need to find a swift resolution. We are ready to work around the clock, and we are working around the clock," SFUSD spokesperson Laura Dudnick said at a Monday afternoon briefing.

The union representing educators met with the district Monday afternoon to give their counteroffer to the latest proposal by the district.

SFUSD's offer included a 6% raise over two years, in line with a neutral fact-finding report and an annual allowance of $24,000 for health coverage. It's an offer superintendent Maria Su said must be balanced with fiscal responsibility, for a district still under state oversight and dealing with a structural deficit.

"But within those constraints, we have worked hard to put forward together creative, responsible enhancements that we can afford," Su said at a briefing Monday.

Nathalie Hrizi with UESF told CBS News Bay Area on Monday their number one sticking point was fully funded healthcare coverage.

"I'd say we are cautiously optimistic about it. We have seen a lot of movement from the district after 11 months of absolutely nothing. So we're feeling good about that," Hrizi said.

In addition to healthcare, wages and support for special education teachers also remained issues, according to the union.

"The educators and district are at the table right now. They are making progress, and I am encouraging them to stay at the table and get this deal done," Mayor Daniel Lurie said in an update posted to his social media Monday evening.

Lurie said services provided to students would continue Tuesday, with programming expanded to 55 sites around San Francisco.

The city said it would continue to provide full daycare for families already enrolled in the Department of Recreation and Parks afternoon programming in about 20 sites. Meanwhile, public school students who rely on school for access to food can pick up meals at the same sites that students picked up food on Monday.

I want our kids back in school as quickly as possible.

Lurie also said the Department of Early Childhood has identified places with increased capacity to accept children for families with Pre-K and TK students.

"Our kids deserve schools where they can thrive and their educators feel truly supported. I hope that the adults keep talking and reach an agreement as soon as possible so our kids can get back in the classroom where they belong," the mayor said.