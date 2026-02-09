San Francisco Unified School District teachers go on strike for 1st time since 1979

Teachers in the San Francisco Unified School District began striking Monday after the union and district were not able to reach a deal over the weekend.

About 6,000 teachers represented by the United Educators of San Francisco began walking the picket lines in the first teachers' strike in San Francisco since 1979. All campuses are closed.

"We are facing an affordability crisis," union president Cassondra Curiel said in a statement. "Family healthcare premiums of $1,500 per month are pushing excellent teachers and support staff out of our district. This week, we said enough is enough."

Teachers with the San Francisco Unified School District on a picket line outside a campus on Feb. 9, 2026, on the first day of a teachers' strike. CBS

At a news conference Monday morning, Curiel said, "What this contract represents is stability for San Francisco Unified for years to come. And its commitment to us in coming to an agreement immediately will secure the schools that San Franciscans deserve and that's why we're going to keep up fighting until we get the agreement. You can expect to see strong picket lines until that agreement is achieved."

Mayor Daniel Lurie said in a video Sunday evening, "I'm disappointed that the parties could not come to an agreement. And frankly, I'm frustrated—real progress has been made, and there are hours left in the day that should be spent working to keep schools open tomorrow. There is no reason both parties can't be at the table right now figuring this out."

The teachers are seeking a 4.5% wage increase each year for two years, along with fully paid health care coverage for dependents. Meanwhile, the district has offered a 2% raise each year for the next three years, citing budget constraints and a deficit.

Superintendent Dr. Maria Su said in a video statement posted Sunday night she hopes negotiations can quickly lead to a resolution.

"I do not want a prolonged strike. I do not want a strike at all. We need to build on the positive momentum from [Saturday] night's negotiation so that we can get an agreement," Su said.

Both sides were expected to resume contract negotiations Monday afternoon.