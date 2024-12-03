San Francisco teen arrested on suspicion of killing young man who went missing last year

San Francisco police on Tuesday confirmed the recent arrest of a teen suspected of killing an 18-year-old man who had been missing for weeks before being found dead in San Francisco's Bayview District early last year.

Maxwell George Maltzman SFPD

The 19-year-old suspect, who was a juvenile at the time of Maxwell George Maltzman's death in January 2023, was arrested Friday and booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of homicide and conspiracy, according to San Francisco police.

Maltzman had last been seen on Jan. 6, 2023, at his home in the 900 block of Sutter Street before he was found dead on Jan. 23. The city's Medical Examiner's Office determined the death was a homicide and investigators eventually identified the 19-year-old man as a suspect.

On Friday morning, the suspect was arrested in the first block of Ahern Way and officers also collected evidence at his residence after serving a search warrant there, police said.

Police have not released any other information about the case and are asking anyone with information about Maltzman's death to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.