Police find body of missing 18-year-old San Francisco man in Bayview

SAN FRANCISCO – The body of an 18-year-old San Francisco man who went missing earlier this month has been found, police said.

According to officers, Maxwell George Maltzman was last seen at his home on the 900 block of Sutter Street around 2:30 p.m. on January 6. On January 12, police issued a statement asking for the public's assistance in searching for Maltzman.

On Tuesday, police said Maltzman's body was found in the city's Bayview District on January 23.

Maxwell George Maltzman SFPD

Additional information about the incident was not immediately available. Police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating.

Anyone with information about Maltzman's disappearance is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".

