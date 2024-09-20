San Francisco Symphony cancels performances after chorus members go on strike

The San Francisco Symphony had to cancel performances this weekend after SF Symphony Chorus members announced a strike.

"Due to a three-day work stoppage by the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA) union members of the San Francisco Symphony Chorus, the September 19–21 performances of Salonen Conducts Verdi's Requiem have been canceled and will not be rescheduled," a spokesperson for the San Francisco Symphony said in an email Thursday.

The chorus members say they are facing unreasonable pay cuts in their contract, with management proposing a complete pay freeze for the 2024-2025 season, followed by a drastic 10% pay cut for the following season.

Dozens of musicians and allies formed a picket line outside of Davies Symphony Hall Thursday demanding higher wages..

"The paid members of the chorus are an important part of the cohesion for that, so to see them forced out by a temporary monetary problem doesn't seem fair or proportional," said Robert Huber, a volunteer chorus member.

The union representing the SF Symphony Chorus said the choristers will withhold their labor until a fair agreement is reached.