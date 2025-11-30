San Francisco mayor appoints Alan Wong to fill Sunset District supervisor seat

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie on Sunday announced Alan Wong would be filling the Sunset District supervisor seat.

In the announcement, Lurie described Wong as a "true product of the Sunset."

"I have served as an elected City College trustee, a military commander, and the policy director at Children's Council of San Francisco. But most importantly, I'm someone who has called the Sunset home my entire life. I'm stepping up to be District 4 supervisor because I believe the Sunset, and San Francisco, can thrive again," Wong said in a statement.

Wong has served on the City College Board of Trustees, and his public service resume includes a legislative aide role for District 4. According to Wong's Board of Trustees bio, he was an education policy advisor to former Supervisor Gordon Mar, who was unseated by Joel Engardio.

Wong grew up in the Sunset and is a graduate of Lincoln High School, Lurie said. He then did his undergraduate at UC San Diego and got his Master's Degree from the University of San Francisco. He currently works at the Children's Council of San Francisco.

"From the very beginning, I've been clear about the kind of Supervisor District 4 needs: Someone who lives and breathes the district, and someone who can build bridges within it. Alan Wong is that person, and I am proud to appoint him as the new District 4 supervisor. Throughout my conversations with the residents of the Sunset and Parkside, one message came through clearly: This district needs a supervisor who can be a strong, steady voice on the issues that matter most. With Alan Wong as the supervisor, District 4 will have that voice," Lurie said.

Once sworn in on Monday, Wong will be the second person to serve as Sunset District supervisor since Engardio's recall in September. Lurie had appointed someone at the beginning of November, but they resigned about a week later.

Wong will serve as supervisor until voters choose who should finish the rest of the current term in the June 2026 election.